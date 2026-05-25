David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He'll be looking to bounce back after missing the cut at this tournament in 2025.
Lipsky's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2024
|T9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|2023
|T16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|2022
|T48
|71-68-73-71
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.483
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.009
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.205
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.177
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.092
|-0.782
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.483 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.009 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Lipsky earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.