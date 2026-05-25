David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Lipsky has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.