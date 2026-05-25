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5H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Lipsky looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He'll be looking to bounce back after missing the cut at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-72+4
    2024T970-69-66-71-4
    2023T1667-69-69-73-2
    2022T4871-68-73-71+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.483-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.009-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.205-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.177-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.092-0.782

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.483 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.009 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.09, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    • Lipsky earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    W. Clark
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    R4
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    2

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    2

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    3

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    -25
    R4
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    3

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    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
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    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
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    Tot
    -22
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    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
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    Tot
    -20
    R4
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    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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