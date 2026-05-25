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3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. Kirk has struggled at this venue recently, missing the cut in three consecutive appearances from 2023-2025.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-74+3
    2024MC71-74+5
    2023MC72-73+5
    2022T1566-67-70-74-3
    2021T6971-69-69-77+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
    • He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0690.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3060.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1170.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.416-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0760.551

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.306 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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