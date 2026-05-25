Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. Kirk has struggled at this venue recently, missing the cut in three consecutive appearances from 2023-2025.
Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2022
|T15
|66-67-70-74
|-3
|2021
|T69
|71-69-69-77
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.069
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.306
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.117
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.416
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.076
|0.551
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.306 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.