Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 70th finish at last year's tournament where he shot 4-over.
Villegas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|2021
|T69
|69-71-76-70
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Villegas has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event (2024, 2022).
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.716
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.311
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.421
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.005
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.020
|0.001
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.311 mark. He posted a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he broke par 21.16% of the time.
- Villegas currently ranks 185th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 22 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.