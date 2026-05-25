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5H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 70th finish at last year's tournament where he shot 4-over.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Villegas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7069-70-71-74+4
    2024MC72-72+4
    2022MC67-75+2
    2021T6969-71-76-70+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Villegas has missed the cut twice in his last four appearances at this event (2024, 2022).
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.716-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3110.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4210.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.005-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0200.001

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.311 mark. He posted a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he broke par 21.16% of the time.
    • Villegas currently ranks 185th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 22 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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