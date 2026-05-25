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4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025 after posting rounds of 72-72. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 looking to bounce back at this $9.9 million event.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Yu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-72+4
    2024T6169-69-72-75+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1270.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1870.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0870.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.586-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.5590.603

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.187 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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