Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025 after posting rounds of 72-72. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 looking to bounce back at this $9.9 million event.
Yu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2024
|T61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
Yu's recent performances
- Yu had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.127
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.187
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.087
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.586
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.559
|0.603
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.187 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Yu has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.