Jordan Smith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 28-31, 2026. Smith has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.422
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.384
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.264
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.440
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.103
|-0.521
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- Smith has earned 386 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.