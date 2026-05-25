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6H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 28-31, 2026. Smith has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Smith has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4220.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3840.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.264-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.440-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.103-0.521

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.384 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 386 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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