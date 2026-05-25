Jordan Smith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Smith has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.

Smith has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.