PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club. He'll tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31 looking to improve upon that performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4673-67-72-68E
    2024MC72-72+4
    2023T1669-66-72-71-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.500

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.109-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4320.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0340.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0700.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2190.857

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.432 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Zecheng Dou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW