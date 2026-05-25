Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Eckroat has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.