Austin Eckroat betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat finished tied for 46th at even par in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club. He'll tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge May 28-31 looking to improve upon that performance from last year's tournament.
Eckroat's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2023
|T16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|67-70-68-70
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.500
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.109
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.432
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.034
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.070
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.219
|0.857
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.432 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.72% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.