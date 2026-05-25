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5H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 44th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4469-67-71-72-1
    2024MC75-71+6
    2023T2966-70-70-74E
    2022T1573-65-67-72-3
    2021MC69-73+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.456-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2890.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4460.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1240.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4030.252

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.456 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.289 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Putnam ranks eighth with a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 44th with a 14.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Putnam has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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