Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Andrew Putnam of the United States looks to hit a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 44th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2023
|T29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|2022
|T15
|73-65-67-72
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.456
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.289
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.446
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.124
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.403
|0.252
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.456 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.289 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Putnam ranks eighth with a 0.446 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 44th with a 14.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Putnam has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.