Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Novak has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Novak has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.