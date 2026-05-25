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6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished tied for 11th at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1167-69-67-71-6
    2024MC73-70+3
    2023T4068-66-74-73+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0600.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1820.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2560.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.450-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0720.177

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    • Novak currently has 371 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 69th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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