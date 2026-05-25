Andrew Novak betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Andrew Novak of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 11th at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Novak's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2023
|T40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-70-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-71-67-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-78-72-69
|+2
|6.375
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-71-65-74
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.060
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.182
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.256
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.450
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.072
|0.177
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.060 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.182 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
- Novak currently has 371 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 69th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.