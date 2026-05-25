Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Smalley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.