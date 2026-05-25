Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2024
|WD
|78
|--
|2023
|T40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|2022
|T27
|72-66-69-73
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.169
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.416
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.125
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.327
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.037
|1.327
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.416 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 1,081 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.037 ranks 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.