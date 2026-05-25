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5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Smalley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-70+2
    2024WD78--
    2023T4070-71-68-72+1
    2022T2772-66-69-73E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at even.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Smalley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.1690.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4160.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1250.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3270.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.0371.327

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.416 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 1,081 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.037 ranks 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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