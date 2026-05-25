Albert Hansson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Albert Hansson will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance at the Fort Worth, Texas venue in recent years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hansson has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hansson's recent performances
- The player has no recorded finishes.
Hansson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Hansson's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is currently available for Hansson in the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hansson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.