Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31. Hoffman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hoffman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|2024
|T50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|2022
|66
|68-70-71-78
|+7
|2021
|T3
|71-62-72-65
|-10
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|5.860
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.701 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -0.897 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.081
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.328
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.600
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.367
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.377
|-0.897
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards has been recorded.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has sported a -0.328 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he has broken par 19.84% of the time.
- Hoffman currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.