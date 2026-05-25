Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.

Hoffman has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman has an average of -0.701 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.