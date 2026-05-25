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5H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31. Hoffman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-73+9
    2024T5065-75-74-69+3
    20226668-70-71-78+7
    2021T371-62-72-65-10

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 10-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-66-69-71-105.860
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.701 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -0.897 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.081-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.328-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.600-0.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3670.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.377-0.897

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards has been recorded.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has sported a -0.328 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he has broken par 19.84% of the time.
    • Hoffman currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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