Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025 after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hughes' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|66-71-71-68
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|26.500
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes' best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at 7-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.799 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.447
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.200
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.345
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.134
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.168
|-0.625
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.200 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points (135th) this season and ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.