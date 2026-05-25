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5H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada look on while playing the 14th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025 after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hughes' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-68+1
    2021MC72-70+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3466-71-71-68-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2868-69-69-71-726.500

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes' best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at 7-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.799 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.447-0.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.200-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3450.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1340.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.168-0.625

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.200 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 19.22% of the time.
    • Hughes has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points (135th) this season and ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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