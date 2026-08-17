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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from 143 yards for birdie on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude

Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from 143 yards for birdie on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sungjae Im finished tied for 40th at 10-over in his most recent BMW Championship appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Im at the BMW Championship.

Im's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4071-75-77-67+10
2024T1168-70-73-71-6
2023768-68-68-66-10
2022T1570-69-67-71-7
2021367-65-66-67-23

At the BMW Championship

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 10-over.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 23-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT566-66-67-74-7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1467-68-67-66-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1567-69-66-67-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-70-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1466-72-69-69-490.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7168-69-68-76-32.800
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-66-66-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750

Im's recent performances

  • Im has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1820.219
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.5050.093
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3130.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3350.692
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3251.159

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.505 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 62.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
  • Im has accumulated 764 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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