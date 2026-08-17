Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship
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Sungjae Im gets up-and-down from 143 yards for birdie on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude
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Sungjae Im finished tied for 40th at 10-over in his most recent BMW Championship appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Im's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|2024
|T11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|2023
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|2022
|T15
|70-69-67-71
|-7
|2021
|3
|67-65-66-67
|-23
At the BMW Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 10-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 23-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T5
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|67-69-66-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|66-72-69-69
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.182
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.505
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.313
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.335
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.325
|1.159
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.505 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 62.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Im has accumulated 764 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.