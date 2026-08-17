Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

Im has one top-five finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.

Im has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.