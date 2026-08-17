Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship

Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.543 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.