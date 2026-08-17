Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship
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Viktor Hovland drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Viktor Hovland finished tied for seventh at seven-under in last year's BMW Championship. He returns to Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 BMW Championship.
Hovland's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|2024
|T26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|2023
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|2022
|T35
|73-69-75-65
|-2
|2021
|T17
|70-69-68-66
|-15
At the BMW Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|68-64-72-72
|-4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|P1
|65-61-64-69
|-21
|700.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|68-69-64-65
|-14
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|69-73-69-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|75-71-72-66
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|64-65-73-76
|-6
|15.450
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he won with a score of 21-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.010
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.543
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.219
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.052
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.825
|1.428
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.543 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 1,340 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.