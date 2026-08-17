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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Viktor Hovland drains 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Viktor Hovland finished tied for seventh at seven-under in last year's BMW Championship. He returns to Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Hovland at the BMW Championship.

Hovland's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T767-68-69-69-7
2024T2671-71-71-73-2
2023169-68-65-61-17
2022T3573-69-75-65-2
2021T1770-69-68-66-15

At the BMW Championship

  • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 17-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hovland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-64-72-72-4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1368-70-69-64-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipP165-61-64-69-21700.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-69+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open368-69-64-65-14190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450

Hovland's recent performances

  • Hovland has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he won with a score of 21-under.
  • Hovland has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hovland has averaged 1.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0100.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5430.728
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2190.351
Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0520.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8251.428

Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.543 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
  • Hovland has accumulated 1,340 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 23rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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