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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Åberg drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Ludvig Åberg drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for seventh at seven-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his strong track record at this event.

Latest odds for Åberg at the BMW Championship.

Åberg's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T768-64-68-73-7
2024T272-63-71-71-11

At the BMW Championship

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT768-65-74-67-6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT971-66-67-71-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-67-69-68-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1769-72-76-66+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Åberg has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
  • Åberg has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5170.386
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5240.308
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1280.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.113-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2810.532

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
  • Åberg ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.281) and 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points (1,929) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the BMW Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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