Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship
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Ludvig Åberg drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Ludvig Åberg finished tied for seventh at seven-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his strong track record at this event.
Åberg's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|2024
|T2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
At the BMW Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of seven-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|68-65-74-67
|-6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|71-66-67-71
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|69-72-76-66
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|71-78-69-75
|+5
|21.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.517
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.524
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.128
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.113
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.281
|0.532
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
- Åberg ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.281) and 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points (1,929) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.