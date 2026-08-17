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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Min Woo Lee sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Min Woo Lee will compete at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 in the 2026 BMW Championship, which features a $20 million purse. This marks Lee's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Lee at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Lee's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5567-71-75-71+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-71-71-70+28.5
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open266-66-66-67-15300
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-73-69-66-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.25
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.6
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.75

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has four top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4550.067
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1500.262
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2660.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.018-0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8890.103

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
  • Lee's overall performance is reflected in his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.889 (20th) and his 17th ranking in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,470 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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