Min Woo Lee betting profile: BMW Championship

Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.