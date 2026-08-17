Min Woo Lee betting profile: BMW Championship
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Min Woo Lee sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Min Woo Lee will compete at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 in the 2026 BMW Championship, which features a $20 million purse. This marks Lee's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|67-71-75-71
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|8.5
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|300
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-73-69-66
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.25
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.6
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.75
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has four top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.455
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.150
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.266
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.018
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.889
|0.103
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.455 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.8 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Lee's overall performance is reflected in his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.889 (20th) and his 17th ranking in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,470 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.