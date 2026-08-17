Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|2024
|T5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|2023
|T25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|66-68-68-72
|-6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T4
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|312.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|67-70-66-68
|-9
|56.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-64-70-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|67-65-67-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top 20 eight times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.438
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.303
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.592
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.084
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.415
|1.293
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 1.415 average. He has accumulated 2,046 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth.
- His around-the-green game has been exceptional, ranking second with a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark. He also ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.63%.
- Fleetwood's off-the-tee performance ranks 24th with a 0.438 average, while his Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In approach play, he ranks 45th with a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average and 88th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood ranks 68th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.084 mark, while his 28.24 Putts Per Round average ranks 14th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.