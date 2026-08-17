Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

Fleetwood has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top 20 eight times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.