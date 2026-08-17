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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at FedEx St. Jude

Tommy Fleetwood sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at FedEx St. Jude

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Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for fourth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Fleetwood at the BMW Championship.

Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T465-69-69-67-10
2024T572-69-70-69-8
2023T2570-67-69-71-3

At the BMW Championship

  • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fleetwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT766-68-68-72-6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT469-67-69-68-7312.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1367-70-66-68-956.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-64-70-65-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1170-71-70-71+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1167-65-67-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT467-73-70-68-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000

Fleetwood's recent performances

  • Fleetwood has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top 20 eight times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 7-under.
  • Fleetwood has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fleetwood has averaged 1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4380.299
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3030.278
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5920.640
Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0840.076
Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4151.293

Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fleetwood ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total this season with a 1.415 average. He has accumulated 2,046 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth.
  • His around-the-green game has been exceptional, ranking second with a 0.592 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark. He also ranks fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.63%.
  • Fleetwood's off-the-tee performance ranks 24th with a 0.438 average, while his Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
  • In approach play, he ranks 45th with a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average and 88th with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fleetwood ranks 68th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.084 mark, while his 28.24 Putts Per Round average ranks 14th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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