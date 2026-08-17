Tom Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
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Tom Kim sinks 61-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at FedEx St. Jude
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Tom Kim finished tied for 10th at seven-under the last time he played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|2022
|T54
|71-71-74-70
|+2
At the BMW Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-72-63-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|65-67-63-70
|-15
|105.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|65-66-68-64
|-17
|500.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.860
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 2.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.022
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.685
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.230
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.034
|0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.927
|2.056
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.685 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
- Kim ranked sixth in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.72% rate and currently sits 26th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,244 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.