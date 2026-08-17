Tom Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Kim has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.