PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28D AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude

Si Woo Kim sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Si Woo Kim finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Kim at the BMW Championship.

Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1971-69-73-67E
2024T569-70-71-70-8
2023T3171-69-69-71E
20226778-70-68-78+10
2021T2974-71-65-66-12

At the BMW Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship270-68-65-68-9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-65-74-613.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT668-67-67-72-6250.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT970-67-66-66-1177.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4469-64-65-73-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.875

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4870.318
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7740.755
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1980.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.130-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3281.006

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.774 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
  • Kim ranked seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,201 points. He ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.98% and ranked second by breaking par 25.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
28D AGO
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW