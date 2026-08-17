Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
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Si Woo Kim sinks 40-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at FedEx St. Jude
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Si Woo Kim finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|2024
|T5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|2023
|T31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|2022
|67
|78-70-68-78
|+10
|2021
|T29
|74-71-65-66
|-12
At the BMW Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-68-65-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-65-74
|-6
|13.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T6
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|250.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T9
|70-67-66-66
|-11
|77.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|69-64-65-73
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.487
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.774
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.198
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.130
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.328
|1.006
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.774 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Kim ranked seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,201 points. He ranked ninth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.98% and ranked second by breaking par 25.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.