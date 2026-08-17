Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.

Kim has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.