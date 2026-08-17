Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: BMW Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune's 96-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut at the BMW Championship, which will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri from Aug. 20-23, 2026. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.
At the BMW Championship
- Hisatsune has not competed in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ryo Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T52
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-70-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|68-73-71-69
|+1
|11.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|75.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|68-70-64-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-69-73-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-76-78-79
|+16
|12.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|66
|66-68-79-69
|+2
|3.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
Ryo Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryo Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.310
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.298
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.020
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.211
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.377
|0.159
Ryo Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 896 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.