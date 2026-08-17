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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune's 96-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Ryo Hisatsune's 96-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut at the BMW Championship, which will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri from Aug. 20-23, 2026. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • Hisatsune has not competed in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Ryo Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5269-70-71-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-70-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5368-73-71-69+111.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT967-65-69-67-1675.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3868-70-64-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.150
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875

Ryo Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ryo Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3100.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2980.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0200.130
Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.211-0.336
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3770.159

Ryo Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
  • Hisatsune has earned 896 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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