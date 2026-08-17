Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: BMW Championship

Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.