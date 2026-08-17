Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: BMW Championship
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Nicolai Højgaard gets up-and-down from 40 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Nicolai Højgaard will compete at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23 in the 2026 BMW Championship, a $20 million event. Højgaard has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|73-70-68-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|71-66-67-62
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.261
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.313
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.131
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.098
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.804
|0.451
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.313 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.