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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Højgaard gets up-and-down from 40 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Nicolai Højgaard gets up-and-down from 40 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Nicolai Højgaard will compete at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23 in the 2026 BMW Championship, a $20 million event. Højgaard has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3473-70-68-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-69-70-73-24.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-66-70-70-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1471-66-67-62-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2610.244
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3130.182
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1310.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.098-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8040.451

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.313 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.51% of the time.
  • Højgaard has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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