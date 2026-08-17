Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship
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Ben Griffin of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Ben Griffin finished tied for 12th at three-under in last year's BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of three-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-71-69-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-70-74-69
|+2
|8.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|69-65-70-67
|-13
|39.1
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|140
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|72-70-72-69
|+3
|65
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|145
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|90
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 on four occasions over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.079
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.065
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.414
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.333
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.604
|0.278
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the greens this season, ranking sixth with a 0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Griffin ranks 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,105 points this season. He ranked 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.