Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship

Griffin has finished in the top 20 on four occasions over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.