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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the 11th green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Ben Griffin finished tied for 12th at three-under in last year's BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Griffin at the BMW Championship.

Griffin's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1267-72-69-69-3

At the BMW Championship

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of three-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-71-69-68+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5969-70-74-69+28.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2169-65-70-67-1339.1
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1064-66-67-67-16140
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1772-70-72-69+365
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT368-68-68-65-11145
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1471-70-67-70-290

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top 20 on four occasions over his last ten appearances.
  • Griffin has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.079-0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0650.324
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4140.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3330.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6040.278

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Griffin excelled around the greens this season, ranking sixth with a 0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
  • Griffin ranks 36th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,105 points this season. He ranked 24th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.75%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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