Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Sepp Straka finished tied for 13th at the BMW Championship in 2024 with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|2023
|T37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|2022
|T28
|72-72-68-68
|-4
At the BMW Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|68-73-72-66
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|68-70-74-72
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|72
|73-72-73-72
|+10
|5.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|74-75-72-73
|+6
|19.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -1.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.025
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.246
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.160
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.215
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.154
|-1.511
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.246 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 140th with 20.00% rounds at even or better.
- Straka currently sits 37th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,096 points, and he ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.58%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.