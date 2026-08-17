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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Sepp Straka makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sepp Straka finished tied for 13th at the BMW Championship in 2024 with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Straka at the BMW Championship.

Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1372-70-69-72-5
2023T3771-74-71-66+2
2022T2872-72-68-68-4

At the BMW Championship

  • In Straka's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Straka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3468-73-72-66-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6768-70-74-72+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7273-72-73-72+105.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4074-75-72-73+619.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-73-68-66-11300.000

Straka's recent performances

  • Straka has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Straka has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Straka has averaged -1.511 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.025-0.025
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.246-0.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.160-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.215-0.838
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.154-1.511

Straka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.246 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 140th with 20.00% rounds at even or better.
  • Straka currently sits 37th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,096 points, and he ranks 117th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.58%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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