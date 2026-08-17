Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.246 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 140th with 20.00% rounds at even or better.