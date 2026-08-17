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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler news conference after winning FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler news conference after winning FedEx St. Jude

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Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Scheffler won this tournament last year with a score of 15-under.

Latest odds for Scheffler at the BMW Championship.

Scheffler's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025166-65-67-67-15
2024T3371-72-74-72+1
2023T266-69-64-66-15
2022T368-67-68-70-11
2021T2273-66-68-67-14

At the BMW Championship

  • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Scheffler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship168-61-68-66-17--
July 26, 20263M Open265-70-64-63-22300.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT468-68-70-67-7312.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipP264-60-67-68-21400.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT472-68-69-71E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-68-71-4100.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson366-63-65-65-25190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000

Scheffler's recent performances

  • Scheffler has one victory and seven top-five finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he won with a score of 17-under.
  • Scheffler has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scheffler has averaged 2.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6610.443
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6530.822
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.379-0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6801.073
Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3742.281

Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scheffler leads TOUR with 4,123 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first with a 2.374 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
  • He ranks first on TOUR with a 72.94% Greens in Regulation Percentage and first with a 9.92% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Scheffler posted a 0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 0.653 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
  • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he leads TOUR by breaking par 27.46% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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