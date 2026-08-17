Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

Scheffler has one victory and seven top-five finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he won with a score of 17-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Scheffler has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.