Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship
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Scottie Scheffler news conference after winning FedEx St. Jude
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Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Scheffler won this tournament last year with a score of 15-under.
Scheffler's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|2024
|T33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|2023
|T2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|2022
|T3
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|2021
|T22
|73-66-68-67
|-14
At the BMW Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|68-61-68-66
|-17
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|2
|65-70-64-63
|-22
|300.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T4
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|312.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|P2
|64-60-67-68
|-21
|400.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|72-68-69-71
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|66-63-65-65
|-25
|190.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has one victory and seven top-five finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he won with a score of 17-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.661
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.653
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.379
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.680
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.374
|2.281
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads TOUR with 4,123 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks first with a 2.374 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
- He ranks first on TOUR with a 72.94% Greens in Regulation Percentage and first with a 9.92% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Scheffler posted a 0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scheffler sports a 0.653 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he leads TOUR by breaking par 27.46% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.