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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Sam Burns sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sam Burns finished tied for fourth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of building on his strong history at this event.

Latest odds for Burns at the BMW Championship.

Burns's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T468-67-67-68-10
2024T273-68-71-65-11
2023T1571-70-62-71-6
2022T1969-69-70-70-6
2021864-70-65-70-19

At the BMW Championship

  • In Burns's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Burns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-70-62-73-8--
July 19, 2026The Open Championship373-62-65-72-8350.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-66-66-67-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. Open271-68-71-67-3500.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-67-69-71-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556

Burns's recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.
  • Burns has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 1.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1440.059
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3850.963
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.1080.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.6970.524
Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1181.599

Burns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
  • Burns ranked eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,078 points and 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.64%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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