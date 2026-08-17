Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship
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Sam Burns sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Sam Burns finished tied for fourth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of building on his strong history at this event.
Burns's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|2024
|T2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|2023
|T15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|2022
|T19
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|2021
|8
|64-70-65-70
|-19
At the BMW Championship
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Burns's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-70-62-73
|-8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|3
|73-62-65-72
|-8
|350.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-66-66-67
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|2
|71-68-71-67
|-3
|500.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-67-69-71
|-9
|37.556
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|70-72-67-71
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|74-69-75-64
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|76-68-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|70-69-65-71
|-9
|57.556
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 3-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.599 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.144
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.385
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.108
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.697
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.118
|1.599
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
- Burns ranked eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,078 points and 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.64%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.