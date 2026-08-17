Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship

Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 24.33% of the time.