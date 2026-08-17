Sahith Theegala betting profile: BMW Championship
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Sahith Theegala's 130-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude
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Sahith Theegala finished tied for 48th at 11-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|2023
|T15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|2022
|T15
|72-68-69-68
|-7
At the BMW Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 48th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 6-under and 7-under respectively.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-72-79-71
|+11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|62-69-69-74
|-6
|8.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|71-69-68-73
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T66
|70-67-74-71
|+2
|3.700
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|74-67-67-65
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|72-67-70-73
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Theegala has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.166
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.100
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.221
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.088
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.242
|-0.797
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (123rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Theegala sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 891 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.