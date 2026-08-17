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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala's 130-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude

Sahith Theegala's 130-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sahith Theegala finished tied for 48th at 11-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Theegala at the BMW Championship.

Theegala's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20244873-71-79-76+11
2023T1566-72-69-67-6
2022T1572-68-69-68-7

At the BMW Championship

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished 48th after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 6-under and 7-under respectively.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-72-79-71+11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4962-69-69-74-68.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5371-69-68-73+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6670-67-74-71+23.700
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5174-67-67-65-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1172-67-70-73+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Theegala has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged -0.797 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.166-0.339
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.100-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.221-0.412
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.0880.139
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.242-0.797

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (123rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Theegala sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
  • Theegala has earned 891 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 44th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the BMW Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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