Sahith Theegala betting profile: BMW Championship

Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.

Theegala has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.