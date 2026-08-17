Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship
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Ryan Gerard sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Ryan Gerard finished 44th at 14-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Gerard's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
At the BMW Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished 44th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-69-69-67
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|156.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|16.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P2
|67-69-72-68
|-12
|400.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|64-67-68-72
|-9
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|69-72-73-73
|+7
|5.750
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.216
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.388
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.161
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.374
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.818
|0.880
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.388 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
- Gerard ranked 24th with a 0.818 Strokes Gained: Total average this season and 16th with 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points.
- He ranked 14th by breaking par 23.74% of the time and 66th with 14.95% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.