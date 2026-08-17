Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship

Gerard has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.