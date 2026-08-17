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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Ryan Gerard sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Ryan Gerard finished 44th at 14-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Gerard at the BMW Championship.

Gerard's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4475-76-72-71+14

At the BMW Championship

  • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished 44th after posting a score of 14-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Gerard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2470-70-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-69-69-67-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT967-67-69-72-5156.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2668-67-68-71-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4468-68-70-65-916.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP267-69-72-68-12400.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1064-67-68-72-970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.750

Gerard's recent performances

  • Gerard has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Gerard has an average of 0.466 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gerard has averaged 0.880 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2160.466
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.388-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1610.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3740.414
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8180.880

Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.388 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 70th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
  • Gerard ranked 24th with a 0.818 Strokes Gained: Total average this season and 16th with 1,496 FedExCup Regular Season points.
  • He ranked 14th by breaking par 23.74% of the time and 66th with 14.95% Bogey Avoidance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the BMW Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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