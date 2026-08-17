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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Ryan Fox sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Ryan Fox finished tied for 43rd at 12-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship last year. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on a much-improved performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Fox at the BMW Championship.

Fox's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4374-73-76-69+12

At the BMW Championship

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5873-73-72-67+5--
July 19, 2026The Open Championship172-68-62-68-10750.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-65-69-70-524.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-71-71-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has one victory and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
  • Fox has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.195-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.065-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.017-0.106
Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.050-0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.294-0.307

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.065 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
  • Fox ranked 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,342 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.10% ranked 139th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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