Ryan Fox betting profile: BMW Championship

Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.065 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.57% of the time.