Ryan Fox betting profile: BMW Championship
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Ryan Fox sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Ryan Fox finished tied for 43rd at 12-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship last year. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on a much-improved performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Fox's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
At the BMW Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 12-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|73-73-72-67
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|1
|72-68-62-68
|-10
|750.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-71-71-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-73-74-68
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-66-68-68
|-12
|80.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T27
|70-77-71-70
|E
|37.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-70-72-69
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|67
|73-76-69-72
|+6
|6.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|72-71-72-68
|-5
|27.438
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has one victory and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Fox has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.195
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.065
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.017
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.050
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.294
|-0.307
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.065 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Fox ranked 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,342 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.10% ranked 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.