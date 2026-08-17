Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

Henley ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,706 points this season, while posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.925 that ranks 18th on TOUR.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.299 ranks 38th on TOUR this season, though his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 153rd.

Henley's approach game has been solid with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.