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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Russell Henley sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Russell Henley finished tied for 15th at -2 in his most recent BMW Championship appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Henley at the BMW Championship.

Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1569-68-68-73-2
2024T2270-71-70-73-4
2023T869-69-70-63-9
2022T3567-71-72-72-2
2021T6072-73-73-67-3

At the BMW Championship

  • In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Henley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3071-70-67-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2067-67-67-69-1040.083
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT970-71-68-66-5156.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1266-70-65-64-15115.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-73-80-71+146.875
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-76-71-68-144.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP166-66-69-67-12500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375

Henley's recent performances

  • Henley has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Henley has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He won the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 12-under.
  • Henley has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Henley has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2990.276
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.181-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.075-0.533
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5200.768
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9250.490

Henley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Henley ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,706 points this season, while posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.925 that ranks 18th on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.299 ranks 38th on TOUR this season, though his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 153rd.
  • Henley's approach game has been solid with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Henley excels with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.520 that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.96% ranks eighth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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