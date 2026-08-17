Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Russell Henley finished tied for 15th at -2 in his most recent BMW Championship appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|2024
|T22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|2023
|T8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|2022
|T35
|67-71-72-72
|-2
|2021
|T60
|72-73-73-67
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for eighth at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|71-70-67-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|67-67-67-69
|-10
|40.083
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|70-71-68-66
|-5
|156.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|66-70-65-64
|-15
|115.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-73-80-71
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-76-71-68
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He won the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.299
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.181
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.075
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.520
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.925
|0.490
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,706 points this season, while posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.925 that ranks 18th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.299 ranks 38th on TOUR this season, though his average Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 153rd.
- Henley's approach game has been solid with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.181 that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley excels with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.520 that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.96% ranks eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.