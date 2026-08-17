PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28D AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Rory McIlroy drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Rory McIlroy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.

Latest odds for McIlroy at the BMW Championship.

McIlroy's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1270-66-71-70-3
2024T1170-71-70-71-6
2023465-70-67-66-12
2022T868-68-70-69-9
2021464-70-65-67-22

At the BMW Championship

  • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2023, when he finished fourth.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

McIlroy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude Championship6674-70-72-72+8--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4072-67-69-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT765-66-73-64-1287.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-74-71-68-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT774-67-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1970-67-75-67-551.800
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament167-65-73-71-12750.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--

McIlroy's recent performances

  • McIlroy has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • McIlroy has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McIlroy has averaged 0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7210.452
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.343-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0820.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1740.226
Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3200.662

McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.721 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.9 yards ranked second on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
  • McIlroy ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.320) and 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points (1,738) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
28D AGO
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW