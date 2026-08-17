Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship

McIlroy has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.