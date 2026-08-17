Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship
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Rory McIlroy drains 4-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Rory McIlroy returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. McIlroy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th.
McIlroy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|2024
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|2023
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|2022
|T8
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|2021
|4
|64-70-65-67
|-22
At the BMW Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- McIlroy's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2023, when he finished fourth.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|74-70-72-72
|+8
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|72-67-69-71
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|65-66-73-64
|-12
|87.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-74-71-68
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T7
|74-67-66-69
|-4
|225.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|51.800
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|1
|67-65-73-71
|-12
|750.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top ten three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.721
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.343
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.082
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.174
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.320
|0.662
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.721 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.9 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McIlroy sported a 0.343 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
- McIlroy ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Total (1.320) and 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points (1,738) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.