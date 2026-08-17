Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship
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Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Robert MacIntyre finished second at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
MacIntyre's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|2024
|WD
|72-71
|-
At the BMW Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre withdrew from this tournament in 2024 after two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-69-71-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-66-65-69
|-13
|133.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T10
|67-65-67-65
|-16
|140.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|70-74-73-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.345
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.098
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.033
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.484
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.764
|1.425
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.