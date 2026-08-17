Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship

MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.

MacIntyre has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.