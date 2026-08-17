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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Robert MacIntyre finished second at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for MacIntyre at the BMW Championship.

MacIntyre's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025262-64-68-73-13
2024WD72-71-

At the BMW Championship

  • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 13-under.
  • MacIntyre withdrew from this tournament in 2024 after two rounds.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

MacIntyre's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipW/D82+12--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-69-71-71-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-66-65-69-13133.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1067-65-67-65-16140.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3970-74-73-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1568-66-67-69-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-70-73-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000

MacIntyre's recent performances

  • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 twice and top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
  • MacIntyre has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • MacIntyre has averaged 1.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3450.123
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0980.790
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0330.098
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.4840.414
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7641.425

MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

  • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.345 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 23.80% of the time.
  • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,191 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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