Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Cantlay has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.