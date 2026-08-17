Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship
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Patrick Cantlay drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude
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Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in both 2021 and 2022, finishing at 27-under and 14-under respectively. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 BMW Championship.
Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|2024
|T13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|2023
|T15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|2022
|1
|68-68-65-69
|-14
|2021
|1
|66-63-66-66
|-27
At the BMW Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 27-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-70-68
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-74
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|65-66-64-71
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.320
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.545
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.194
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.019
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.040
|0.990
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Cantlay has earned 932 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.02% ranks 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.