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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude

Patrick Cantlay drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at FedEx St. Jude

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Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in both 2021 and 2022, finishing at 27-under and 14-under respectively. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the BMW Championship.

Cantlay's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-67-72-73+4
2024T1371-68-72-72-5
2023T1568-68-71-67-6
2022168-68-65-69-14
2021166-63-66-66-27

At the BMW Championship

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 27-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-66-70-70-5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT864-66-70-68-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-68-71-68-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-74-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1465-66-64-71-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.320-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5450.858
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.1940.022
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.0190.155
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0400.990

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.320 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.545 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
  • Cantlay has earned 932 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.02% ranks 10th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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