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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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The BMW Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri from Aug. 20-23, featuring a $20 million purse. This marks Echavarria's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Echavarria's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1268-66-71-70-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1268-69-62-68-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6771-67-69-77+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1340.167
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0280.126
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1900.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1460.415
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1500.798

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria has a 0.028 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
  • Echavarria currently ranks 41st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 942 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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