Nico Echavarria betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria drains 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The BMW Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri from Aug. 20-23, featuring a $20 million purse. This marks Echavarria's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Echavarria's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|68-69-62-68
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|71-67-69-77
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.134
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.028
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.190
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.146
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.150
|0.798
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria has a 0.028 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Echavarria currently ranks 41st in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 942 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.