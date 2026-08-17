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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen gets up-and-down from 154 yards for birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

Michael Thorbjornsen gets up-and-down from 154 yards for birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

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The BMW Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • Thorbjornsen has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4765-75-72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic169-64-66-63-18500.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-68-71-70-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3270.473
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0160.064
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.2910.511
Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.2080.185
Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3931.233

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.016 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
  • Thorbjornsen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.12% ranks 12th on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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