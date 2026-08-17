Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: BMW Championship

Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.016 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.