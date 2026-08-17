Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: BMW Championship
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Michael Thorbjornsen gets up-and-down from 154 yards for birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude
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The BMW Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler having won at 15-under last year.
At the BMW Championship
- Thorbjornsen has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|65-75-72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|1
|69-64-66-63
|-18
|500.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has one victory, one top-five finish, two top-10 finishes, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 1.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.327
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.016
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.291
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.208
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.393
|1.233
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.016 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.12% ranks 12th on TOUR this season. He has accumulated 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.