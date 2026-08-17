Michael Brennan betting profile: BMW Championship
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2025 Bank of Utah Championship - Final Round
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Michael Brennan has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with the tournament offering a $20 million purse.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-70-67-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-65-63-64
|-22
|500.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-64-73
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|65-69-63-74
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Brennan has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 1.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.673
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.270
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.539
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.010
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.414
|1.446
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.673 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.4 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.270 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.