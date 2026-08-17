Michael Brennan betting profile: BMW Championship

Brennan has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Brennan has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.