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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

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2025 Bank of Utah Championship - Final Round

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Michael Brennan has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with the tournament offering a $20 million purse.

Latest odds for Brennan at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Brennan's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-70-67-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship166-65-63-64-22500.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-64-73-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Brennan has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 1.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6730.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2700.646
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.539-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0101.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4141.446

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.673 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.4 yards ranks third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a 0.270 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivers a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 23.73% of the time.
  • Brennan has earned 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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