Maverick McNealy betting profile: BMW Championship
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Maverick McNealy gets up-and-down from 49 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Maverick McNealy finished third at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|2022
|T32
|70-71-72-68
|-3
|2021
|T63
|69-70-70-77
|-2
At the BMW Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|33.250
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|71-66-72-64
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|67-64-71-72
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.140
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.128
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.282
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.540
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.834
|0.400
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.128 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
- McNealy ranks 50th with 806 FedExCup Regular Season points and 22nd with a 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.