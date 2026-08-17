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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy gets up-and-down from 49 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Maverick McNealy gets up-and-down from 49 feet for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Maverick McNealy finished third at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for McNealy at the BMW Championship.

McNealy's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025370-64-69-66-11
2022T3270-71-72-68-3
2021T6369-70-70-77-2

At the BMW Championship

  • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

McNealy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1968-70-69-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2567-67-73-64-933.250
July 26, 20263M OpenT3471-66-72-64-1120.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5567-64-71-72-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3272-68-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1071-73-68-71-5140.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-67-71-72-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3775-69-71-67-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438

McNealy's recent performances

  • McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 5-under.
  • McNealy has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McNealy has averaged 0.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1400.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.128-0.309
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2820.011
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5400.628
Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8340.400

McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.128 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.32% of the time.
  • McNealy ranks 50th with 806 FedExCup Regular Season points and 22nd with a 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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