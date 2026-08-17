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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Matt Fitzpatrick drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on capturing his first BMW Championship victory.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1770-71-70-68-1
2024T2874-72-71-70-1
2023T266-67-66-66-15
2022T4869-73-71-71E

At the BMW Championship

  • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1270-67-69-69-5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT367-65-66-69-13133.750
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship464-66-67-64-19325.000
June 21, 2026U.S. Open2267-70-74-73+453.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open267-68-66-64-15300.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3675-71-73-73+423.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1470-72-71-65-290.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5274-70-69-72+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.230-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8150.865
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.4960.434
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0650.476
Average Strokes Gained: Total21.6061.770

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.815 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,329 points and fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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