Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.815 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.