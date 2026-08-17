Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick drains 9-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for second at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on capturing his first BMW Championship victory.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|2024
|T28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|2023
|T2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|2022
|T48
|69-73-71-71
|E
At the BMW Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|133.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-66-67-64
|-19
|325.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|22
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|53.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.770 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.230
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.815
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.496
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.065
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.606
|1.770
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.815 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3,329 points and fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.70%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.