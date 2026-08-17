Kurt Kitayama betting profile: BMW Championship
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Kurt Kitayama sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Kurt Kitayama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Kitayama finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Kitayama's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|2023
|T41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|2022
|T19
|71-66-72-69
|-6
At the BMW Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|65-73-66-71
|-5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-69-66-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-71-70-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|74-68-76-71
|+9
|12.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.328
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.579
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.075
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.061
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.771
|0.668
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.579 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.