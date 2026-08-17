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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Kurt Kitayama sinks 21-foot eagle putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Kurt Kitayama returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Kitayama finished tied for 19th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Kitayama at the BMW Championship.

Kitayama's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1972-68-69-71E
2023T4176-68-72-68+4
2022T1971-66-72-69-6

At the BMW Championship

  • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of even par.
  • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kitayama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1265-73-66-71-5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-69-66-68-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-71-70-69-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4466-72-71-68-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2569-63-69-67-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5374-68-76-71+912.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-72-71-72-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-69-75-63-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137.000

Kitayama's recent performances

  • Kitayama has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
  • Kitayama has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kitayama has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3280.227
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5790.276
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.075-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0610.234
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7710.668

Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.579 mark that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
  • Kitayama has accumulated 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 33rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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