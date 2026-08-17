Kurt Kitayama betting profile: BMW Championship

Kitayama has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.