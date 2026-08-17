Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship

Thomas has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.