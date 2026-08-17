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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas taps in from 9 inches for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Justin Thomas taps in from 9 inches for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Justin Thomas returns to the BMW Championship after a tied for 33rd finish last year. He'll compete at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 in the $20 million event.

Latest odds for Thomas at the BMW Championship.

Thomas's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3374-70-68-74+6
2024T3976-72-74-68+2
2022T5266-73-75-71+1
2021T2268-71-69-66-14

At the BMW Championship

  • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
  • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 22nd at 14-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-67-72-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1466-70-66-66-1253.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6570-69-68-76+37.375
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-67-69-73-28.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1640.207
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.117-0.493
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6180.833
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.032-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6970.503

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has sported a -0.117 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
  • Thomas has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.618 average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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