Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship
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Justin Thomas taps in from 9 inches for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Justin Thomas returns to the BMW Championship after a tied for 33rd finish last year. He'll compete at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 in the $20 million event.
Thomas's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|2024
|T39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|2022
|T52
|66-73-75-71
|+1
|2021
|T22
|68-71-69-66
|-14
At the BMW Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 22nd at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-67-72-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|66-70-66-66
|-12
|53.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T65
|70-69-68-76
|+3
|7.375
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-67-69-73
|-2
|8.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top-20 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of five-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.164
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.117
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.618
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.032
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.697
|0.503
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has sported a -0.117 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60.
- Thomas has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points (39th) and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.618 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.