Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship
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Justin Rose sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at FedEx St. Jude
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Justin Rose finished tied for 30th at four-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his past performances in this tournament.
Rose's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|2023
|T22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
At the BMW Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-over.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|73-70-73-64
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|65-66-67-70
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-70-73-68
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|69-76-68-71
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-73-65-69
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-70-72-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has two top-ten finishes and four top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of ten-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.071
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.530
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.063
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.087
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.483
|0.410
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.530 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Rose ranks 24th with 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points and 48th with a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.