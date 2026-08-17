Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship

Rose has two top-ten finishes and four top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of ten-under.

Rose has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.