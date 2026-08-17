PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28D AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at FedEx St. Jude

Justin Rose sinks 27-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Justin Rose finished tied for 30th at four-over in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his past performances in this tournament.

Latest odds for Rose at the BMW Championship.

Rose's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3071-70-71-72+4
2023T2270-65-68-73-4

At the BMW Championship

  • In Rose's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-over.
  • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at four-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fifteen-under.

Rose's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3973-70-73-64E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2565-66-67-70-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-70-73-68+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1269-76-68-71-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-73-65-69-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-70-72-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500

Rose's recent performances

  • Rose has two top-ten finishes and four top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of ten-under.
  • Rose has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rose has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0710.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5300.328
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.063-0.256
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.0870.224
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4830.410

Rose's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.530 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
  • Rose ranks 24th with 1,333 FedExCup Regular Season points and 48th with a 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
28D AGO
Rickie Fowler betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
28D AGO
Matt McCarty betting profile: BMW Championship
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW