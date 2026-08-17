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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston taps in for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

J.T. Poston taps in for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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J.T. Poston returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 4-over.

Latest odds for Poston at the BMW Championship.

Poston's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-71-71-70+4
2024T3370-74-70-75+1
2023T2269-68-73-66-4
2022T3572-69-68-73-2

At the BMW Championship

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-68-66-72-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-69-71-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6967-67-71-76+16.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1080.021
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1240.006
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.174-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.069-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.127-0.553

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
  • Poston currently sits 30th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,193 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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