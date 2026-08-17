J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship
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J.T. Poston taps in for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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J.T. Poston returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Poston looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 30th at 4-over.
Poston's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|2024
|T33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|2023
|T22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|2022
|T35
|72-69-68-73
|-2
At the BMW Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-68-66-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-69-71-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|69
|67-67-71-76
|+1
|6.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.108
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.124
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.174
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.069
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.127
|-0.553
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.124 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Poston currently sits 30th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,193 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.