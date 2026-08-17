J.J. Spaun betting profile: BMW Championship
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J.J. Spaun holes 18-foot shot from the rough for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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J.J. Spaun returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Spaun has finished tied for 23rd in his two previous appearances at this tournament.
Spaun's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|2022
|T23
|68-74-67-70
|-5
At the BMW Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|71-69-67-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-67-70-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-67-73-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|68-70-67-72
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|66-65-68-64
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|67-77-68-72
|-4
|100.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|64-68-68-70
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|69-70-65-69
|-11
|266.667
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.328
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.584
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.174
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.424
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.661
|0.506
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.584 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Spaun earned 1,387 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.