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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun holes 18-foot shot from the rough for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

J.J. Spaun holes 18-foot shot from the rough for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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J.J. Spaun returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. Spaun has finished tied for 23rd in his two previous appearances at this tournament.

Latest odds for Spaun at the BMW Championship.

Spaun's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2370-69-72-70+1
2022T2368-74-67-70-5

At the BMW Championship

  • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Spaun's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3471-69-67-72-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-67-70-72-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-67-73-69-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4468-70-67-72-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT766-65-68-64-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1267-77-68-72-4100.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT664-68-68-70-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667

Spaun's recent performances

  • Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Spaun has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spaun has averaged 0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3280.326
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5840.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1740.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.424-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6610.506

Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.584 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Spaun earned 1,387 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 21st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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