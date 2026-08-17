J.J. Spaun betting profile: BMW Championship

Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.