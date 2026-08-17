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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 10 at FedEx St. Jude

Jake Knapp gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 10 at FedEx St. Jude

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Jake Knapp will compete at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis from Aug. 20-23, 2026.

Latest odds for Knapp at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • Knapp has not competed in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT765-70-67-72-6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-70-68-62-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5574-67-64-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.500
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750

Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
  • Knapp has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2230.585
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4790.902
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.150-0.451
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.453-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0040.812

Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
  • Knapp earned 995 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th, and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% (59th). His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.004 ranked 14th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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