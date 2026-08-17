Jake Knapp betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 10 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jake Knapp will compete at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis from Aug. 20-23, 2026.
At the BMW Championship
- Knapp has not competed in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|65-70-67-72
|-6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-70-68-62
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|74-67-64-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.223
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.479
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.150
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.453
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.004
|0.812
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
- Knapp earned 995 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 40th, and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% (59th). His Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.004 ranked 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.