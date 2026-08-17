Jake Knapp betting profile: BMW Championship

Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.223 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.479 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.