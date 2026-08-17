Gary Woodland betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Gary Woodland has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of making an impact in the 2026 BMW Championship.
At the BMW Championship
- This is Woodland's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|66-71-70-74
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|64-71-67-65
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|71
|69-70-74-72
|+5
|5.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|72-74-76-70
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.624
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.083
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.329
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.160
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.538
|0.112
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.624 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 1,238 FedExCup regular season points this season, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.