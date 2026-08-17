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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Gary Woodland reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

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Gary Woodland has not competed in the BMW Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of making an impact in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Woodland at the BMW Championship.

At the BMW Championship

  • This is Woodland's first time competing in the BMW Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Woodland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4266-71-70-74+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1064-71-67-65-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7169-70-74-72+55.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT767-73-73-68+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3672-74-76-70+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT665-69-69-67-1088.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1771-70-68-69-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023

Woodland's recent performances

  • Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Woodland has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Woodland has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6240.299
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0830.125
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.329-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.160-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5380.112

Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Woodland posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.624 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a 0.083 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Woodland has earned 1,238 FedExCup regular season points this season, ranking 27th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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