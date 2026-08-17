Gary Woodland betting profile: BMW Championship

Woodland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.