Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship

Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Cole has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.