Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship
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Eric Cole sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude
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Eric Cole finished tied for 46th at 7-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Cole's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|2023
|T25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
At the BMW Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.514
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.031
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.450
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.467
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.433
|-0.480
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Cole's short game has been exceptional this season, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.450.
- With 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, Cole ranks 45th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.