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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

Eric Cole sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at FedEx St. Jude

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Eric Cole finished tied for 46th at 7-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Cole at the BMW Championship.

Cole's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4677-68-78-72+7
2023T2572-68-68-69-3

At the BMW Championship

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 7-over.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 3-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-72-70-71+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2963-69-71-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has an average of 0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.514-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.031-0.772
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.4500.417
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.4670.064
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.433-0.480

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.031 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
  • Cole's short game has been exceptional this season, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.450.
  • With 865 FedExCup Regular Season points, Cole ranks 45th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the BMW Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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