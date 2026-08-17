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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Collin Morikawa drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Morikawa returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.

Latest odds for Morikawa at the BMW Championship.

Morikawa's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3370-74-67-75+6
2024T2870-70-73-74-1
2023T2567-70-72-68-3
2022T4467-72-65-79-1
2021T6372-75-70-69-2

At the BMW Championship

  • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 3-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5271-69-71-72+3--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship369-66-64-61-20350.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1773-65-73-72+365.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2970-65-68-69-823.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT774-69-68-68-9237.500
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3320.320
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green10.8220.606
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.001-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0550.322
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1000.949

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.822 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
  • Morikawa's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.100 ranked 11th on TOUR this season, and he ranked sixth with 2,229 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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