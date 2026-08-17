Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.