Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Morikawa returns to the BMW Championship, set to tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Morikawa's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|2024
|T28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|2023
|T25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|2022
|T44
|67-72-65-79
|-1
|2021
|T63
|72-75-70-69
|-2
At the BMW Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 25th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T52
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-66-64-61
|-20
|350.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.500
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.332
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.822
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.001
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.055
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.100
|0.949
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.822 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
- Morikawa's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.100 ranked 11th on TOUR this season, and he ranked sixth with 2,229 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.