Cameron Young betting profile: BMW Championship
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Cameron Young reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude
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Cameron Young finished tied for 11th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Young's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|2024
|T43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|2023
|T15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|2022
|T23
|67-68-72-72
|-5
At the BMW Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|69-69-72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-72-67
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-61-68-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-67-73-64
|-9
|500.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|72-71-66-63
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-70-73-73
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-74-76-73
|+8
|15.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-67-72-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|68-70-63-74
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|1
|64-67-70-68
|-19
|700.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Young has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.550
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.451
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.218
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.144
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.075
|0.299
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Young's overall performance this season resulted in a 1.075 Strokes Gained: Total average (12th) and he ranked third with 3,161 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.