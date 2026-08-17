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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

Cameron Young reaches par-5 No. 16 in two, makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude

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Cameron Young finished tied for 11th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Young at the BMW Championship.

Young's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20251174-66-65-70-5
2024T4375-71-69-77+4
2023T1567-71-68-68-6
2022T2367-68-72-72-5

At the BMW Championship

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3969-69-72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-72-67-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT869-61-68-70-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open Championship267-67-73-64-9500.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4772-71-66-63-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-70-73-73+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-74-76-73+815.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-67-72-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1068-70-63-74-9133.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship164-67-70-68-19700.000

Young's recent performances

  • Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Young has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
  • Young has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged 0.299 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5500.453
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4510.336
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2180.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.144-0.610
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0750.299

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.550 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.451 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
  • Young's overall performance this season resulted in a 1.075 Strokes Gained: Total average (12th) and he ranked third with 3,161 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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