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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Bud Cauley gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Cauley finished tied for 33rd at six-over in last year's BMW Championship. He returns to Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Cauley at the BMW Championship.

Cauley's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3369-73-75-69+6

At the BMW Championship

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1266-72-70-67-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5465-70-69-71-55.643
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-68-73-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-76+9--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1464-66-70-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1770.442
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.230-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3020.328
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.353-0.623
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.356-0.013

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
  • Cauley has earned 1,160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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