Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship
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Bud Cauley gets up-and-down from 100 yards for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Cauley finished tied for 33rd at six-over in last year's BMW Championship. He returns to Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Cauley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
At the BMW Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|66-72-70-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|65-70-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-68-73-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|64-66-70-66
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|72-72-72-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|69-63-66-65
|-17
|500.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|73-74-71-69
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.177
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.230
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.302
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.353
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.356
|-0.013
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.177 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 1,160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.