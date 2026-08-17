Bud Cauley betting profile: BMW Championship

Cauley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.