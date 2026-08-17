Alex Smalley betting profile: BMW Championship

Smalley has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.