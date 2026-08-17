Alex Smalley betting profile: BMW Championship
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Alex Smalley's 113-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude
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Alex Smalley finished tied for 44th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T44
|69-76-69-69
|-1
At the BMW Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of one-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|68-68-72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|67-64-65-70
|-14
|80.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|67-73-67-74
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|71-66-71-64
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|83-76
|+15
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|145.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|425.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|75-69-68-66
|-6
|67.500
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.108
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.408
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.013
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.257
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.785
|0.542
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Smalley's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.785 ranked 27th on TOUR this season, contributing to his 25th ranking with 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.