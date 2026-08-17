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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley's 113-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

Alex Smalley's 113-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

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Alex Smalley finished tied for 44th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Smalley at the BMW Championship.

Smalley's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T4469-76-69-69-1

At the BMW Championship

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of one-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2468-68-72-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT767-64-65-70-1480.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5367-73-67-74+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of six-under.
  • Smalley has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1080.171
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4080.264
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.013-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2570.171
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7850.542

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.108 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
  • Smalley's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.785 ranked 27th on TOUR this season, contributing to his 25th ranking with 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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