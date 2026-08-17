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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Alex Noren sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Alex Noren finished tied for ninth at 7-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.

Latest odds for Noren at the BMW Championship.

Noren's recent history at the BMW Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T968-68-70-75-7
2022T5272-69-72-72+1
2021T971-66-67-66-18

At the BMW Championship

  • In Noren's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Noren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT371-66-66-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT766-65-65-70-1480.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-69-68-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-75+4--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5569-66-70-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday971-74-67-70-6175.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-73-70-66E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3171-72-68-70-327.333

Noren's recent performances

  • Noren has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 8-under.
  • Noren has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Noren has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.080-0.124
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.047-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1190.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5890.642
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5810.487

Noren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.047 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
  • Noren ranks 46th with 859 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.581 (42nd) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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