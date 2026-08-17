Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship

Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.047 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.