Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship
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Alex Noren sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Alex Noren finished tied for ninth at 7-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 with his sights set on improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 BMW Championship.
Noren's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|2022
|T52
|72-69-72-72
|+1
|2021
|T9
|71-66-67-66
|-18
At the BMW Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|66-65-65-70
|-14
|80.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-69-68
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|175.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 8-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.080
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.047
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.119
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.589
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.581
|0.487
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.047 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 65.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.28% of the time.
- Noren ranks 46th with 859 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.581 (42nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.